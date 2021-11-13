HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Smashes Green Bay 72-34

Wisconsin smashed UW-Green Bay 72-34 Friday night.
The Badgers improved to 2-0 after the absolute butt kicking dished out to the Phoenix, and we looked very impressive the entire game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
We held UW-GB to under 24% shooting from the floor and Steven Crowl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis combined for 48 points.
We had three starters alone who combined to outscore the Phoenix by 14 points. If that’s not a massacre, I don’t know what is.
I know expectations are pretty low for this season, but after two blowout wins to start the 2020-21 campaign, I’m cautiously optimistic that this squad is much better than people realize.
Crowl is playing much better than expected, Jonathan Davis looks like a legit NBA player and Brad Davison’s veteran presence can’t go unnoticed.
We’re playing great basketball through two games, and fans are slowly starting to build up the hype that we’re a tournament team.
Now, we have to gear up for Providence this Monday night. Let’s keep the momentum rolling!