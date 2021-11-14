Editorial

Jackson State Vs. Southern Game Ends In Huge Brawl

JSU/Southern Brawl (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/kbatistejr/status/1459744578689544197)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Jackson State/Southern game ended in chaotic fashion Saturday night.

When JSU attempted to plant their team’s flag on Southern’s logo after the 21-17 win, all hell broke loose between Deion Sanders’ squad and the Jaguars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video from Kevin Batiste below. It was an absurd situation.

Nothing like a great football brawl to get the blood pumping and the guys excited! Nothing like some punches getting thrown to get people amped up!

Brawls aren’t common in football, but when you get a great one, everyone in the sport pays attention. That’s just a fact!

Even though it was just an FCS game, you’ll never hear me knock the guys throwing punches over a flag. If you’re going to try to plant a flag on the field, you better be ready for whatever happens next.

Clearly, Southern wasn’t pleased with JSU’s action and they let them know it.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the two squads getting into a heated exchange and trading shots!