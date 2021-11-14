Jackson State Vs. Southern Game Ends In Huge Brawl

The Jackson State/Southern game ended in chaotic fashion Saturday night.

When JSU attempted to plant their team's flag on Southern's logo after the 21-17 win, all hell broke loose between Deion Sanders' squad and the Jaguars.

You can watch the video from Kevin Batiste below. It was an absurd situation.

Postgame fight between Southern and Jackson State after JSU tried to plant their flag on the SU logo. @WAFB (Disregard me hitting a 4.4 flat running to midfield) pic.twitter.com/BNzt4cInd6 — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 14, 2021

Nothing like a great football brawl to get the blood pumping and the guys excited! Nothing like some punches getting thrown to get people amped up!

Brawls aren’t common in football, but when you get a great one, everyone in the sport pays attention. That’s just a fact!

Ugly fight to end Jackson State’s win at Southern: https://t.co/S3sifBiuOh — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021

Even though it was just an FCS game, you’ll never hear me knock the guys throwing punches over a flag. If you’re going to try to plant a flag on the field, you better be ready for whatever happens next.

Clearly, Southern wasn’t pleased with JSU’s action and they let them know it.

THREAD: If you missed yesterday’s Jackson State vs Southern (Boombox Classic) it was a thriller. Some of the top names you’ve heard in the FCS showed up last night. (Watch the right tackle) 😵‍💫 @DraftHBCU 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rOjBA5MMVU — Maliik (@NFLMaliik) November 14, 2021

