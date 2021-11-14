Editorial

REVIEW: ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ With Jeremy Renner Is Awesome

Photo Cr: Emerson Miller ViacomCBS ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Mayor of Kingstown” has a ton of potential to be a great show.

The first episode of Taylor Sheridan’s latest series dropped Sunday on Paramount+, and I didn’t wait long before firing it up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After all, I’m not going to pass on anything that involved Sheridan, Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler. That’s simply not going to happen.

The plot of the show is relatively simple on the surface. The McLusky family runs Kingstown, Michigan, which is a depressed prison town.

They’re the people with the power and the force to exert their will over the community.

I don’t want to give away the ending, but let’s just say that the premiere episode has a twist that is rivaled by maybe only “The Outsider.”

Trust me when I say you 100% won’t see it coming.

While I’ve only started my journey with “Mayor of Kingstown,” I’ve been blown away by what I’ve seen so far. It’s dark, chilling, sinister and it’s everything that we’ve come to love from Sheridan.

I can’t recommend “Mayor of Kingstown” enough. Catch it all on Paramount+.