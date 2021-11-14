Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Is Out Against The Lions Because Of COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out Sunday against the Lions.

According to Adam Schefter, the two-time Super Bowl champion is out because of COVID-19 and that means Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roethlisberger is being placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out Sunday vs. Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Ian Rapoport reported that Big Ben “self-reported symptoms to the team” and later tested positive for the virus.

The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

First and foremost, I hope Roethlisberger gets healthy as quickly as possible. You never want to see anyone get sick.

Hopefully, he beats the virus and is back to slinging it sooner than later.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out Sunday against the #Lions, the team announced. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2021

Having said that, the Lions might get their first win of the season with Big Ben out! We’re currently 0-8 and likely would have gotten crushed by the Steelers if Roethlisberger was playing.

Instead, he’s out because of COVID-19, and there’s now no excuse at all to not beat the brakes off Pittsburgh.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for tomorrow’s game vs the #Lions. Mason Rudolph will be the starter. pic.twitter.com/KzATGlXKgx — PFF (@PFF) November 14, 2021

Get well soon, and let’s go beat Mason Rudolph!