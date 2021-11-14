Editorial

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Is Out Against The Lions Because Of COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out Sunday against the Lions.

According to Adam Schefter, the two-time Super Bowl champion is out because of COVID-19 and that means Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ian Rapoport reported that Big Ben “self-reported symptoms to the team” and later tested positive for the virus.

First and foremost, I hope Roethlisberger gets healthy as quickly as possible. You never want to see anyone get sick.

Hopefully, he beats the virus and is back to slinging it sooner than later.

Having said that, the Lions might get their first win of the season with Big Ben out! We’re currently 0-8 and likely would have gotten crushed by the Steelers if Roethlisberger was playing.

Instead, he’s out because of COVID-19, and there’s now no excuse at all to not beat the brakes off Pittsburgh.

Get well soon, and let’s go beat Mason Rudolph!