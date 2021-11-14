‘Feels Like Joe Biden Is Jimmy Carter’: Ted Cruz Says ’Skyrocketing Inflation’ And ‘Gas Lines’ Make It Feel Like The 1970s Again

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that the current fiscal environment of “skyrocketing inflation” and “gas lines” makes him feel like Jimmy Carter is back as president and America is living in “That ’70s Show.”

“I’ve got to tell you the trillions that are being spent, the trillions in debt that’s being racked up, it is historic and not in a good way,” Cruz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“You know, it kind of reminds me of the television show ‘That 70s Show.’ It feels like Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter all over again and we’re seeing skyrocketing inflation, we’ve seen gas lines, we’ve seen a Middle East crisis, we’ve seen hostages, we’ve seen surrender, in this case in Afghanistan — all of these problems are replicating and it turns out cause and effect still operates, that when you spend trillions of dollars, you cause inflation,” Cruz continued. (RELATED: ‘Biden Is Too Weak’: Ted Cruz Says Chance Of ‘Chinese Amphibious Assault On Taiwan Has Increased Tenfold’ After Afghanistan Withdrawal)

“They want you not to be able to fill up gas in your car,” the senator claimed. “They want your electricity bill to be higher. They want your heating bill to be higher,” he said, noting that these higher costs will not impact “the Democratic elites” who use private planes.

Cruz also said it is “cruel” to spend $1.9 trillion “on a so-called COVID relief bill that wasn’t COVID relief” and to now spend another $1.2 trillion on an infrastructure bill, “much of which is not infrastructure.”

The senator said the next step for the Biden administration is to “move on to Bernie Sanders’ socialist budget,” as he noted that the multi-trillion dollar legislation continues to be blocked by Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

“They have two Democrats who are saying at least tap the brakes, slow down,” Cruz said while insisting that “every Republican opposes this boondoggle because the American people are paying for it” and it will do “substantially more damage and drive inflation up even more.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki described inflation as a “good thing” during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. (RELATED: Biden Defends His Administration’s Record Amid Low Approval Numbers, Multiple Crises)

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that inflation is a “big deal,” but won’t be worsened by the Biden administration’s massive spending.

Biden and numerous other White House officials have repeatedly claimed that the spending bills will cost “zero dollars” because of tax increases on the very rich. However, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget argued that the legislation will force the federal government to borrow about $2.4 trillion.