Wisconsin Opens As A -10 Favorite Over Nebraska

Wisconsin is a double digit favorite against Nebraska this upcoming Saturday.

Circa Sports released its week 12 lines Sunday afternoon, and the Badgers are at -10 against the Cornhuskers in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football 🏈

Week 12 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals

It’s about damn time the Badgers started earning some respect from the oddsmakers and everyone else. We’re 7-3, we’ve racked up multiple huge conference wins and we control the Big Ten West.

We’ve been on one hell of an impressive run and there’s no other way to say it. Everything is coming together at the right time.

Now, Nebraska is our next opponent and I can’t wait to watch us dog walk Scott Frost and company from the opening kick through the clock hitting zero.

Frost might be for sure returning in 2022, but I think Wisconsin will be intent on ruining the rest of his season. The -10 is an easy line for me to grab.

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC!