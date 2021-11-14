Editorial

Yair Rodriguez Suffers Grisly Foot Injury During Loss To Max Holloway

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 15: Yair Rodriguez fights BJ Penn during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Yair Rodriguez suffered a brutal foot injury Saturday during his fight against Max Holloway.

Rodriguez lost the highly-anticipated UFC bout and in the process, he also suffered a very gnarly foot injury.

Take a look at the shape of his right foot below, but don’t do it if you plan on eating soon!

That’s an absolutely disgusting injury and there’s no other way to put it. That’s about as gross as it can get short of your ankle straight up snapping.

Everyone knows injuries are part of the sport, but that doesn’t necessarily make stomaching them any easier!

Hopefully, Rodriguez’s foot is able to heal up as quickly as possible so he can make a triumphant return to the octagon.

He has the spirit of a warrior, but that’s not going to change the fact his foot is in bad shape!

Get well soon and props to him for giving fans one hell of an awesome UFC show.