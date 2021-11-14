Yair Rodriguez Suffers Grisly Foot Injury During Loss To Max Holloway

Yair Rodriguez suffered a brutal foot injury Saturday during his fight against Max Holloway.

Rodriguez lost the highly-anticipated UFC bout and in the process, he also suffered a very gnarly foot injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the shape of his right foot below, but don’t do it if you plan on eating soon!

That’s an absolutely disgusting injury and there’s no other way to put it. That’s about as gross as it can get short of your ankle straight up snapping.

Everyone knows injuries are part of the sport, but that doesn’t necessarily make stomaching them any easier!

Yeah, Yair Rodriguez’s foot is definitely broken. SWOLE LIKE A BALOON #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/OS8VS4LZ64 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 13, 2021

Hopefully, Rodriguez’s foot is able to heal up as quickly as possible so he can make a triumphant return to the octagon.

He has the spirit of a warrior, but that’s not going to change the fact his foot is in bad shape!

Max Holloway actually made sure to track down Yair Rodriguez before he was transported to the hospital to show his respect and appreciation 🤙pic.twitter.com/nZk3cxGDFf — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 14, 2021

Get well soon and props to him for giving fans one hell of an awesome UFC show.