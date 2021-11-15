Aaron Rodgers Does His Postgame Press Conference Over Zoom So That He Doesn’t Have To Wear A Mask

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will do his media availability over Zoom for the rest of the season.

Prior to the Packers beating the Seahawks during their Sunday matchup, Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers planned on doing his postgame press conference over Zoom so that he could be maskless.

Aaron Rodgers will hold his postgame press conference via Zoom; the Packers said. His other option, unless he wanted to pay more fines, was to do it wearing a mask in the media auditorium. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2021

After the 17-0 victory for Green Bay, that’s exactly what Rodgers did.

Aaron Rodgers is doing his postgame presser via Zoom so he doesn’t have to wear a mask. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 15, 2021

Aaron Rodgers conducting his postgame presser via zoom. pic.twitter.com/uQS2rLwPWD — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 15, 2021

Should the fact Rodgers is doing his postgame availability over Zoom be a big deal? No, but I’m sure some people in the media will turn it into an issue.

Let’s not forget how Rodgers has been treated over the past couple weeks. Ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed he was unvaccinated, people collectively lost their damn minds.

Joe Rogan has come to Aaron Rodgers’ defense as the media continues to tear him to shreds. This nonsense against Rodgers needs to end. Stop behaving like he masterminded 9/11 and the Kennedy assassination. His vaccination status isn’t your business. pic.twitter.com/ul6c7StRlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

Now, it looks like he’ll do virtual media the rest of the season, and nobody should be surprised. He’s against wearing a mask while at press conferences and this is the only way to guarantee he doesn’t have to.

At the end of the day, it’s his choice and it certainly appears like he’s made it.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Having said that, we do live in incredibly stupid times, and I’m sure some people will not approve. I guess they’ll just have to learn to get over it!