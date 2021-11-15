Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Does His Postgame Press Conference Over Zoom So That He Doesn’t Have To Wear A Mask

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will do his media availability over Zoom for the rest of the season.

Prior to the Packers beating the Seahawks during their Sunday matchup, Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers planned on doing his postgame press conference over Zoom so that he could be maskless. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the 17-0 victory for Green Bay, that’s exactly what Rodgers did.

Should the fact Rodgers is doing his postgame availability over Zoom be a big deal? No, but I’m sure some people in the media will turn it into an issue.

Let’s not forget how Rodgers has been treated over the past couple weeks. Ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed he was unvaccinated, people collectively lost their damn minds.

Now, it looks like he’ll do virtual media the rest of the season, and nobody should be surprised. He’s against wearing a mask while at press conferences and this is the only way to guarantee he doesn’t have to.

At the end of the day, it’s his choice and it certainly appears like he’s made it.

Having said that, we do live in incredibly stupid times, and I’m sure some people will not approve. I guess they’ll just have to learn to get over it!