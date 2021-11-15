High School Removes Bathroom Doors For Students

A Texas high school has announced that they have removed the doors from the bathrooms in the hallways of the school.

Principal Christina Steele Hantgin of Travis Early College High School in Austin, Texas, sent out a letter to parents stating that the school had removed the bathroom doors in an effort to prevent student-related incidents from happening like the use of drugs, KEYE-TV reported Thursday. (RELATED: North Carolina Bathroom Law Inspires Transgender Hoaxster)

Texas High School Removes Bathroom Doors to Keep Students Safe? https://t.co/9jdz6xnBc8 — KTEM (@ktemnews) November 12, 2021

Principal Hangtin stated that the school has experienced several “significant behavioral events along with other student code of conduct violations” most of them having taken place in the school’s bathrooms with 90 percent of those incidents being drug-related offenses, the letter stated, according to KEYE-TV.

“My number one priority is safety. Removing the doors is one of many strategies we are planning or implementing to keep our campus a safe learning environment,” Principal Hangtin said, according to the outlet.

Before ultimately removing the bathroom doors, the school attempted other safety strategies such as locking bathroom doors that can not be monitored at all times. However, this strategy was proved to be inconvenient as students would have to walk to further to find an open bathroom, KEYE-TV reported.

All bathrooms have been checked to make sure that students would still have privacy when using the stalls which can not be seen from the halls and have doors, according to KEYE-TV.

“We have had no incidents in the restrooms since the removal of the doors,” Principal Hangtin said.