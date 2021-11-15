Chase Young Has A Torn ACL, Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

Chase Young’s season has come to an end.

The superstar defensive end suffered an injury Sunday against the Buccaneers and the early fear was that he tore his ACL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we now know the extent of his injury and it’s not good.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

According to ESPN, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed to the media that Young has a torn ACL and that means his season is over.

Breaking: WFT coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Chase Young tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/YU68XCzYb1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2021

This is really unfortunate for Washington, Young and the fans. He’s one of the best players and his season has now come to an early end.

It’s a blow right to the gut of the WTF and football fans everywhere.

The good news is that Young is insanely athletic and he should be able to bounce back and rehab throughout the course of the offseason.

damn Chase Young injured pic.twitter.com/6EK7pl7q5e — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 14, 2021

I have no doubt at all that Young will heal up and be back in prime form for the 2022 season. The man is a freak of nature, and this is just as small setback before a huge comeback.