Chase Young Has A Torn ACL, Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Chase Young’s season has come to an end.

The superstar defensive end suffered an injury Sunday against the Buccaneers and the early fear was that he tore his ACL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we now know the extent of his injury and it’s not good.

According to ESPN, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed to the media that Young has a torn ACL and that means his season is over.

This is really unfortunate for Washington, Young and the fans. He’s one of the best players and his season has now come to an early end.

It’s a blow right to the gut of the WTF and football fans everywhere.

The good news is that Young is insanely athletic and he should be able to bounce back and rehab throughout the course of the offseason.

I have no doubt at all that Young will heal up and be back in prime form for the 2022 season. The man is a freak of nature, and this is just as small setback before a huge comeback.