‘A Real Contrast Between The Couple’: Chris Christie Says Trump And Melania’s Responses Were Very Different When He Was In ICU

Chris Christie discussed his ICU due to COVID-19 during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” and said there was a “real contrast between” former President Donald Trump and the former First Lady Melania Trump’s response to him.

During the former New Jersey Governor’s appearance, Christie talked to co-host Sunny Hostin about his upcoming book “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”

The former governor claimed Trump called and checked in on him, but, in his opinion, Trump was more worried about whether Christie would blame him for catching the virus.

WATCH:

“After asking how I was feeling and going through that and a couple of things about ‘how do tough guys like us get this’ and all that, he then said ‘How do you think you got it?'” Christie explained. “I said, ‘I don’t know how exactly. There were seven of us in that room, and six of the seven of us got it.” (RELATED: I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“‘I don’t know how I got it, but I got it in that room’ … That got to the next question, which he said to me ‘You’re not going to blame me, are you?'” he added. “And I said, ‘Well, I won’t because I don’t know if you gave it to me. It could’ve been Hope [Hicks], it could’ve been Bill, it could’ve been Kellyanne [Conway].’ I don’t know who it was, but what he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him.” (RELATED: Former Co-Host Of The View Says She Has ‘PTSD’ Because Of The Show)

“A real contrast Sunny to his wife,” Christie continued. “Who called me everyday that I was in the ICU first thing in the morning to see how I was doing. And then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything. A real contrast between the couple.”

Hostin responded with a “hmm.”

Her co-host Whoopi Goldberg replied, “well you know that’s always the way.”

“And while he’s not going to blame you [Trump] I do,” she added. “I’m blaming you-know-who because all he had to do was say something months before.”