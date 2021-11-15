DANIEL: Why Does Biden Keep Taking Pages From Mao’s Little Red Book?

President Joe Biden, and his administration as a whole, likes to frame itself as reasonable, moderates Democrats opposite the radical socialists found on the far left wing of the party.

So why does he keep adopting the same tactics utilized by brutal communist dictators?

The Biden administration specifically channeled the methods utilized by Mao Zedong during the Cultural Revolution in China when OSHA encouraged employees at businesses affected by the vaccine mandates to snitch on their fellow workers if they failed to get the jab.

OSHA has admitted that it doesn’t have the manpower to enforce Biden’s rule that businesses with more than 100 employees must ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested regularly. Instead, it will rely on “whistleblowers” to file complaints against businesses not in compliance with the regulation.

“There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers’ doors or even calling them,” a former OSHA chief of staff said according to ABC News. “They’re going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is totally flouting the law.”

But these aren’t whistleblowers who expose fraud or abuses of power by high-powered executives or politicians, these whistleblowers are spying on the people the next cubicle over.

The office busybodies and vaccine-crazed are going to be snitching on their fellow workers to the feds.

The mobilization of those who have become rabidly obsessed with everyone else’s vaccination status to do the government’s dirty work echoes the formation of the Red Guards, who were recruited to crush Mao’s enemies during the Cultural Revolution.

The Cultural Revolution took place between 1966 and 1976, and its stated goal was to expose and punish capitalist sympathizers Mao claimed had infiltrated Chinese society. In reality, The Cultural Revolution was instigated by Mao to cement his own cult of personality and eliminate any remaining enemies to his regime.

The movement focused on pitting laborers and young people against people higher up on the economic and political ladder. Intellectuals, factory managers, teachers and low-level bureaucrats were the primary targets. Workers and youths were encouraged to spy on and accuse their parents, teachers and coworkers of being secret capitalists, and those who found themselves suspected of plotting against the regime were imprisoned and often killed.

The violence that resulted from the movement killed at least a few hundred thousand, but some estimates claim that the real death toll was in the millions.

Adherents of the Cultural Revolution carried around pocket copies of “Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung,” also known as “Mao’s Little Red Book,” which contained sayings from the communist leader. The book dictated that readers place the Chinese Communist Party — and by extension Mao himself — above else, including family and traditional Chinese values. Mao’s cult of personality quickly grew among China’s youth, and that fanatical devotion is still largely intact today.

Joe Biden has had one too many possible pants-pooping incidents for anyone to seriously think he’s a good candidate for a cult of personality, but the president and his cadres have not shied away from using similar methods to totalitarian dictatorships.

Biden set the American people against each other when he proclaimed that the struggle during the pandemic was not against a foreign virus imported from China but against those who remain skeptical of the vaccine.

“They’re killing people,” the president said back in July. “I mean, they’re really – Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

He even likened those who have refused the shot to a disease, saying in September that “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

He went on to assure the vaccinated, “We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” and proclaim “We cannot let unvaccinated do this progress — undo it, turn it back.”

Instead of unifying Americans against the common enemy, the virus, and trying to reason with the vaccine-hesitant, Biden chose to further alienate them and single them out for resentment and persecution by the wider population. It’s the fault of the unvaccinated that the country is still burdened by coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates, not the inept or power hungry politicians.

Characterizing a part of the population as a threat to public safety or as a disease makes it easier to convince normal people to persecute them. Just about anything can be justified to neutralize the threat from these “enemies of the people,” as Mao would call them, including spying on them and getting them fired.

The Cultural Revolution taught the same thing. Those who held negative views of the government, kept traditional Chinese values or advocated for even mild reforms were vermin that needed to be ruthlessly driven out of society so that China could achieve its perfect socialist state.

It’s all about increasing the government’s power over the citizenry, and the Biden administration is perfectly willing to set Americans at each other’s throats because a shrinking minority of people aren’t vaccinated.

Hayden Daniel is the opinion editor at the Daily Caller.