FLASHBACK: Dan Lehman Famously Ate An Ice Cream Bar On The Sidelines Of A Minnesota Game Seven Years Ago

Monday is the seven-year anniversary of Dan Lehman’s all-time great power move.

On November 15, 2014, the Minnesota Gophers staffer was caught on video hammering a Dilly Bar while on the sidelines against Ohio State.

Yes, a D1 staffer was eating ice cream while in snowy weather during a matchup against Ohio State. Take a walk down memory lane with the legendary moment below.

November 15, 2014: Minnesota staffer Dan Lehman enjoys a @dairyqueen Dilly Bar in the snow. pic.twitter.com/f9m4agXGXD — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) November 15, 2021

What an absolute power move. What an all-time great power move from Lehman. I totally forgot about this moment until I saw the tweet from @TDISportsClips.

Only at a clown show like Minnesota would a staffer eating ice cream on the sidelines be acceptable. Only at a trash program like what the Gophers are running would this be acceptable.

“It’s never too cold for a Dilly Bar.” – Dan Lehman http://t.co/AGD8NEe03g pic.twitter.com/wp0fXQKtIz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 18, 2014

Can you imagine Nick Saban’s reaction if he looked over and saw an assistant hammer on an ice cream bar? He would probably execute the person on the spot.

Alabama is trying to win national titles. They’re not worried about getting their ice cream fix during arguably the biggest game of the year.

BOSS OF THE YEAR…

Minnesota’s Dan Lehman, crushing an ice cream bar in a snowstorm… pic.twitter.com/D6N9mUpi1z — SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 15, 2014

What an absolute king of man! Seven years later, it’s still just as awesome as it was when it happened.