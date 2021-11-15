Georgia Is Favored By Three Against Alabama In The SEC Title Game

Georgia is a slight favorite against Alabama in the SEC title game.

Georgia has punched their ticket to the conference’s title game, and short of an absolute disaster unfolding and a miracle happening to multiple other teams, the Crimson Tide will meet the Bulldogs in Atlanta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Circa released its opening line for the SEC title matchup and the Bulldogs are at -3.

College Football 🏈🏆

SEC Championship Game Current App Limits: $20K Sides / $3K Totals / $5K Money Lines

Matchup must occur for action.@GeorgiaFootball | @AlabamaFTBL | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/1p4m04wnWd — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 15, 2021

As I’ve said for a very long time, I still 100% believe that Alabama will win the SEC. I truly believe that, and I think a lot of other people do too.

Is Georgia a great football team? Yes. Can Georgia win the national title? Yes. Is there a chance Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC title game? Yes.

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

However, Bryce Young and Nick Saban are a lot better than people are giving them credit for. Anyone who thinks the Bulldogs are going to roll is out of their mind.

I’ve taken a lot of criticism for that stance, but I truly believe it. Not only will will the Crimson Tide be in the game, but I expect them to win it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I might be wrong, but as of today, I’m heavy on Alabama +3.