Georgia Is Favored By Three Against Alabama In The SEC Title Game

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Georgia is a slight favorite against Alabama in the SEC title game.

Georgia has punched their ticket to the conference’s title game, and short of an absolute disaster unfolding and a miracle happening to multiple other teams, the Crimson Tide will meet the Bulldogs in Atlanta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Circa released its opening line for the SEC title matchup and the Bulldogs are at -3.

As I’ve said for a very long time, I still 100% believe that Alabama will win the SEC. I truly believe that, and I think a lot of other people do too.

Is Georgia a great football team? Yes. Can Georgia win the national title? Yes. Is there a chance Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC title game? Yes.

However, Bryce Young and Nick Saban are a lot better than people are giving them credit for. Anyone who thinks the Bulldogs are going to roll is out of their mind.

I’ve taken a lot of criticism for that stance, but I truly believe it. Not only will will the Crimson Tide be in the game, but I expect them to win it.

 

I might be wrong, but as of today, I’m heavy on Alabama +3.