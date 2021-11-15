‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Is An Absolutely Outrageous TV Series

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is an unreal TV series.

While searching for a new series to watch in our free time with my girlfriend, we stumbled across the Amazon Prime show and gave it a shot.

To call it absolutely ridiculous would be an incredible understatement. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything this crazy before.

The show is very similar to the movie of the same name. A young girl is killed, her twin sister and a small group of young people cover it up and then they start dying off a year later.

The big twist right from the jump is that the twin everyone thinks is dead is actually alive and has assumed her identity.

While that sounds crazy, the rest of the series only gets wilder.

The amount of random sex and weird stuff in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is truly something to behold.

Generally, I wouldn’t care, but “IKWYDLS” is so over the top at times that you just have to sit back and laugh.

Add in the fact that the season finale feels like it was produced by a bunch of teenagers on LSD, and it’s not hard to understand why I call the show one of the most ridiculous shows ever made.

Now, is it fun? Without a doubt. It is a ton of fun at moments, but it’s also incredibly stupid at other points. The ending is so whacked out that I almost had to wonder if we were being trolled.

So, if you’re looking for a fun mystery-slasher, I’d suggest giving “I Know What You Did Last Summer” a shot on Amazon, but consider yourself warned when it comes to how outrageous it is.