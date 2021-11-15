‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Is An Outstanding Show

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” was a great series.

Despite the fact I’ve been running behind schedule a little bit, I finally finished “Impeachment” over the weekend, and I loved it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The awesome FX series follows former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky and all the chaos that followed.

FX is known for producing great shows and “Impeachment” wasn’t an exception at all.

I’m a huge history buff and I dig my teeth into literally anything and everything I can find involving history.

While I was alive when all hell broke loose with Lewinsky and Clinton, I was too young to recognize what was going on or the stakes.

“Impeachment” does an amazing job going over all the main details, hooking you in from the first episode and never letting you go until the end.

The show also does a very interesting job when it comes to making Lewinsky a sympathetic figure while making Linda Tripp look like one of the worst people ever associated with politics.

Were some creative freedoms taken? I’m sure, but the tone is not flattering for some people involved and it’s very flattering for others involved.

If you’re looking for a fascinating show to watch and you enjoy history, I highly-suggest you watch “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”