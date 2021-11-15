Morgan Wallen Announces First Tour Since Racial Slur Video

Morgan Wallen definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when he announced his first tour since a video surfaced of him using a racial slur in January.

“Here we come,” the 28-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram. The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker also included a screenshot of an image that read, “Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour,” with a massive amount of dates across the country. The first show in 2022 is set for Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, and the last one on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

Nearly 10 months ago, a video surfaced of Wallen telling his friends to “take care of this p–y-ass n—a” when he had returned home from a night of partying. Wallen has admitted that he was “clearly drunk” during the exchange. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

A backlash ensued against the singer with Country Music Television announcing in February that it was removing the singer’s appearances and music from their stations because of the slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.