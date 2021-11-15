The NHL Postpones All Ottawa Senators Games Through At Least Nov. 20 Due To COVID-19

The Ottawa Senators won’t be on the ice for at least a few days.

The NHL announced Monday that Ottawa games have been postponed through at least Saturday, Nov. 20 after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19. A total of three games have been postponed as of right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league announced the following in part about the situation Monday afternoon:

The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of 10 Ottawa Senators Players currently in the NHL’s COVID Protocol, and evidence of continued spread in recent days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Nov. 20. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups. As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular season schedule.

This is just another unfortunate reminder that we have entirely beaten COVID-19 just yet. Yes, things seem to be going very well when it comes to beating the virus, but we’re not entirely out of the woods.

It just goes to show that there’s no guarantee there won’t be further bumps in the road.

The NHL will postpone games vs. New Jersey Tuesday along with Thursday vs. Nashville and Rangers here in Ottawa Saturday because of the COVID-19 outbreak with 10 players in protocol. The club has cancelled its flight to New Jersey. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 15, 2021

The NHL has also done an insane job of getting players vaccinated, but as we all know at this point, getting vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you never get COVID-19.

It does help seriously mitigate your symptoms, but it doesn’t guarantee you never get the virus.

Hopefully, the Senators are back to full strength and ready to play once this upcoming weekend passes.