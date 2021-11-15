Superstar Rapper Saweetie Brings Down House Going Braless In Green Mini-Dress With Neckline Down To Waist

Superstar Saweetie hands down brought down the house when she stepped out braless in a mini-dress at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The 28-year-old rapper looked absolutely stunning in the satin long-sleeve emerald green number with a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist as she took the stage Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

She completed the look with her hair underneath a gold head piece and high heels.

But that wasn’t the only jaw-dropping number she stepped out in during the night.

She took the stage in a racy strapless, sparkling black number with high heels and a head piece with feathers.

The performer also wowed in a peach colored strapless number with a train, metallic silver high heels and matching peach colored head piece.

At one point, she turned heads in a sheer, sequins, silver and gold form-fitting number with a leg slit down the middle and cutouts throughout.

But the one outfit that people can’t stop talking about is the shimmering silver head-to-toe body suit with a deep-V neckline, matching gloves and a pony tail.