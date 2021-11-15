REPORT: Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Has A Broken Ankle

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is reportedly done for the rest of the season.

According to The Jboy Show, Nix suffered a broken ankle and that almost certainly means he's done for the remainder of the season.

Source close to the Auburn program: Bo Nix has a broken ankle and expected to miss rest of regular season. — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) November 15, 2021

This is a really tough break for Bo Nix and the Tigers. Despite the fact that he’s struggled at times during his college career, he had strung some solid games together this season.

Now, after breaking his ankle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, he’s done for the rest of the season.

A source close to the Nix family confirmed to me that Bo Nix broke his ankle against Mississippi State last night. It appears Auburn will come to Williams-Brice next week without it’s starting QB. Expect TJ Finley to be under center for the Tigers against the Gamecocks — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) November 14, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Tigers, it might be time to start panicking. Auburn is 6-4 with games against South Carolina and Alabama remaining.

The Tigers could very easily lose to the Gamecocks and they will 100% lose to Alabama. They’d lose to the Crimson Tide even if Nix was healthy.

Without him, it’s going to get ugly.

Here’s the play late in the third quarter where Bo Nix injured his ankle. After this possession, he went to the tent. T.J. Finley started warming up, then Nix returned to the game until the final drive, where Finley went in. pic.twitter.com/uhlsziC4kj — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) November 14, 2021

Let’s hope Nix is able to eventually make a full recovery. A very tough break for everyone involved.