REPORT: Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Has A Broken Ankle

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before playing against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is reportedly done for the rest of the season.

According to The Jboy Show, Nix suffered a broken ankle and that almost certainly means he’s done for the remainder of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a really tough break for Bo Nix and the Tigers. Despite the fact that he’s struggled at times during his college career, he had strung some solid games together this season.

Now, after breaking his ankle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, he’s done for the rest of the season.

If you’re a fan of the Tigers, it might be time to start panicking. Auburn is 6-4 with games against South Carolina and Alabama remaining.

The Tigers could very easily lose to the Gamecocks and they will 100% lose to Alabama. They’d lose to the Crimson Tide even if Nix was healthy.

Without him, it’s going to get ugly.

Let’s hope Nix is able to eventually make a full recovery. A very tough break for everyone involved.