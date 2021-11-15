EDITORIAL: The Biden Administration Thinks Things Are Better Now Than They Were Last Year. Who Wants To Tell Them?

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain claimed things are better now than they were one year ago, perhaps blissfully unaware of President Joe Biden’s sinking approval ratings, record high inflation, or the labor shortage.

WATCH:

A record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September while job openings remained near record highs as labor shortages sweep the nation. Meanwhile, inflation has surged to its highest level in 30 years, with the Consumer Price Index increasing 0.9% in October, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.2%. (RELATED: Americans’ Faith In The Economy Plummets Further As Inflation Grows)

Inflation has rocked some midwestern states harder than others, with the Wall Street Journal reporting several states have seen a 7.3% year-over-year increase in consumer prices.