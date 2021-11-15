Editorial

Seattle Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Gets Ejected After Altercation With Henry Black

DK Metcalf (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TrainIsland/status/1460040457568677889)

Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf got tossed Sunday during a 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Late in the game, Metcalf’s frustrations hit a boiling point and he grabbed Henry Black’s face mask as the two appear to exchange words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you’d expect, the refs immediately threw out the talented receiver.

However, just because Metcalf got ejected didn’t mean that he thought he was done for the day. He tried to sneak back into the huddle and the refs had to get rid of him again.

Occasionally, we see a guy in the NFL throw a punch at a player wearing a helmet, and it’s never made sense to me at all.

Metcalf, who is a giant of a human, grabbing a dude’s face mask is a quick reminder of how big he is without the star receiver risking breaking his hand.

Was it smart? No, but it was a hell of a lot smarter than throwing a punch into Black’s helmet. I’d rather get thrown out for grabbing a face mask than get thrown out with a potentially broken hand after throwing a punch.

Hopefully, Metcalf chills out a bit going forward because the Seahawks 100% need him on the field to win. That much I can guarantee you.