Seattle Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Gets Ejected After Altercation With Henry Black

Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf got tossed Sunday during a 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Late in the game, Metcalf’s frustrations hit a boiling point and he grabbed Henry Black’s face mask as the two appear to exchange words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you’d expect, the refs immediately threw out the talented receiver.

credit to DK Metcalf for knowing punching a dude with a helmet on is stupid but grabbing his facemask and reminding him you’re roughly the size of a refrigerator is much more effective pic.twitter.com/g0bafVGTwj — Christian D’Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 15, 2021

However, just because Metcalf got ejected didn’t mean that he thought he was done for the day. He tried to sneak back into the huddle and the refs had to get rid of him again.

Awkward: DK Metcalf got ejected and then tried to go back in the game. Ref told him to get off the field.pic.twitter.com/o7rmceexXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

Occasionally, we see a guy in the NFL throw a punch at a player wearing a helmet, and it’s never made sense to me at all.

Metcalf, who is a giant of a human, grabbing a dude’s face mask is a quick reminder of how big he is without the star receiver risking breaking his hand.

DK Metcalf got ejected after getting into it with two members of the Packerspic.twitter.com/8xyNkmZXS3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 15, 2021

Was it smart? No, but it was a hell of a lot smarter than throwing a punch into Black’s helmet. I’d rather get thrown out for grabbing a face mask than get thrown out with a potentially broken hand after throwing a punch.

DK Metcalf says the ejection was out of frustration. Says “tired of losing.” pic.twitter.com/R0LDLhxXwH — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

Hopefully, Metcalf chills out a bit going forward because the Seahawks 100% need him on the field to win. That much I can guarantee you.