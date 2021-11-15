Terrelle Pryor: Colin Kaepernick And I Are Better Than Jared Goff

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor thinks he’d do a better job passing the ball than Jared Goff.

Goff and the Lions tied the Steelers this past Sunday to improve to 0-8-1, but Pryor thinks him and Kaepenrick would do a much better job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the former Ohio State quarterback and NFL receiver posted on his Instagram story, “Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice) Myself and Kapernick [sic] can go on field this second and do better.”

I hate to burst Pryor’s bubble, but as bad as Goff is, there’s no shot in hell he or Kaepernick would do better right now.

Pryor wasn’t even good enough to be a quarterback when he was in the league. How the hell would he be good enough to step in and play right now?

What an absolutely beautiful spiral throw from Jared Goff 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bgaohQp3Tm — Tom McQuillin (@tommcquillin1) November 14, 2021

As for Kaepernick, he hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2016. Yet, I’m supposed to believe he could step in and start right now?

I somehow find that very difficult to buy. In fact, it sounds downright impossible to believe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

There is simply no chance Kaep or Pryor could start for the Lions right now, and I say that as someone who thinks Goff is absolutely atrocious.