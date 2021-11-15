WATCH: Texas Parents Respond To Their School Allowing Pornographic Material In Library

Texas has recently seen complaints from parents regarding the discovery of pornographic material in school libraries and its use by the public school system as a learning tool. In response to this, Governor Greg Abbot has recently filed for an investigation into this pornographic material for state education agencies to work to develop standards that prevent “pornography and other obscene content” from surfacing in the state’s public school system. (RELATED: Texas School Board President Slams Parents For Protesting Pornographic Books)

The Daily Caller went on the ground in Texas to discuss with parents what they think about this situation, and how they feel about the presence of pornography in their child’s learning environment.

WATCH:

