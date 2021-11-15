Texas State Rep. Ryan Guillen Switches Parties, Becomes Republican

Texas State Rep. Ryan Guillen officially switched political parties Monday, changing from a Democrat to a Republican, The Texas Tribune reported.

Guillen announced the change Monday at a news conference, according to the outlet. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan were present for the event.

The Republican Party expressed its support for its new party member.

“I am proud to welcome state Representative Ryan Guillen to the GOP,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in an official statement. “The Republican Party is the party of faith, freedom, and opportunity, and we will continue to stand for these ideals in Texas and across the country. With trailblazers like Representative Guillen, we will continue to make gains in South Texas and grow the party in our way to victories up and down the ballot in 2022.” (RELATED: North Las Vegas Mayor, Lifelong Democrat, Switches Parties, Citing ‘Socialist Takeover’ in Nevada)

Guillen won reelection as a Democrat in 2020, the Republican State Leadership Committee said in a press release acknowledging Guillen’s announcement. Guillen represents House District 31.

Guillen was reportedly “rated the most conservative Democrat in the Texas House” in “four out of the last five legislative sessions.” Guillen backed the Texas Heartbeat Act and a constitutional carry bill.

“Friends, something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, not the values of most Texans,” Guillen said, according to the Texas Tribune. “The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry and the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live here in South Texas.”