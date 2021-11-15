EDITORIAL: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thinks Self Defense Doesn’t Count If You Have A Gun

Lead prosecutor in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, Thomas Binger, said Monday that Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense does not count since he had a gun in his possession.

WATCH:

But Binger’s claim lacks reason, as he is seemingly disregarding the possibility that Rittenhouse could have been strangled or beaten to death by Joseph Rosenbaum or any other individual during the riot, despite them technically being unarmed. Binger also fails to acknowledge that Rittenhouse likely had no way of knowing whether Rosenbaum, who chased him through a parking lot, was armed. (RELATED: Corporate Media Labeled Rittenhouse A Murderer. But The Trial Seems To Prove Otherwise)

The prosecution made several other inflammatory statements Monday during closing arguments, noting that “everyone takes a beating every now and then, right?” in an attempt to apparently claim an individual does not have the right to shoot someone even if they are being physically attacked.