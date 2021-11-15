Wisconsin’s First Real Basketball Challenge Is Monday Night Against Providence

Wisconsin’s first real basketball test will come Monday night against Providence.

Right now, the Badgers are 2-0 after absolutely decimating our first two opponents of the season, but neither was a real challenge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Monday night, we’ll take the court in Madison at the Kohl Center against the Friars, and the Big East squad represents our first challenge of the 2021-22 campaign.

Honestly, I don’t know much about the Friars other than they’re currently undefeated and are from a legit conference.

What I do know is they represent a much bigger threat than UW-GB or St. Francis College Brooklyn ever did.

Even though we’re only two games into the season, I’ve really loved what I’ve seen from the Badgers. Brad Davison, Steven Crowl, Jonathan Davis have all played really well and Chucky Hepburn, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman have shown serious flashes.

It feels like a lot of the negativity surrounding the team before the season started has kind of dissipated after two massacres to open the year.

Let’s hope we earn our biggest win of the season so far Monday night at 9:00 EST on FS1. Let’s get after it!