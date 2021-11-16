Watch The Trailers For ‘Alex Rider’ Season Two

The second season of “Alex Rider” looks like it’s going to be great.

The hit show from IMDbTV dropped its first season in summer 2020, and it was absolutely electric. Now, fans are getting a second season Dec. 3, which is based on the book "Eagle Strike," and the trailers indicate that the adrenaline isn't going to be slowing down.

As I said at the time I saw season one of the show, I was incredibly impressed by what fans got. The series is based on the famous books about Alex Rider from Anthony Horowitz.

Seeing as how the books are targeted towards teenage boys, I didn’t know if the show would be super serious or childish.

It’s definitely the former, and that’s why it’s so damn good.

As a kid, I used to crush “Alex Rider” books, and I also cruised right through the first season of the show when it hit Amazon.

Seeing as how great the trailers look for season two, I have a very strong feeling I’m going to be bingeing again!

If you haven’t seen the first season of “Alex Rider,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s based on the second book in the series, and it 100% does it justice. If you enjoyed the books, you’re going to love the TV series.

Make sure to gear up for season two on Dec. 3. I have no doubt it’s going to be awesome!