Chinese Dissident Ai Weiwei Warns Americans: ‘You’re Already In The Authoritarian State. You Just Don’t Know It’

Former political prisoner and authoritarian regimes expert Ai Weiwei appeared on PBS Friday, warning Americans that authoritarianism has already invaded the country.

PBS host Margaret Hoover asked Weiwei if he believes Donald Trump is an authoritarian. “If you are authoritarian, you have to have a system supporting you,” replied Weiwei. “You cannot just be an authoritarian by yourself. But certainly, in the United States, with today’s condition, you can easily have an authoritarian. In many ways, you’re already in the authoritarian state. You just don’t know it.” (RELATED: ZHAO: The Current American Upheaval Echoes China’s Cultural Revolution)

Weiwei went on to explain that many aspects of the U.S. today are similar to the Cultural Revolution in China. He mentioned political correctness as an example, calling it “very dangerous.”

Xi Van Fleet, a Virginia mom who escaped communism in China, gave a speech at the Loudoun County school board in June in which she compared Critical Race Theory (CRT) to China’s Communist Revolution.

“What is going on in our schools and in our country is really a replay of the cultural revolution in China, and I want people to see the similarities and similarities are terrifying. They use the same ideology and same methodology, even the same vocabulary, and reach the same goal,” Fleet said.

China’s Cultural Revolution occurred between 1966 and 1976 with the explicit goal of punishing supporters of capitalism that Mao Zedong claimed had infiltrated China.