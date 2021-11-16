Bret Bielema Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Coach Against Iowa

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is unavailable this Saturday because of COVID-19.

The Fighting Illini released a statement Tuesday announcing that the football team’s head coach is out against Iowa after testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,” Bielema said in part in a statement.

Illini coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19. George McDonald will coach in his place. pic.twitter.com/RwTTkQvAUL — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 16, 2021

I know that I like to make fun of Bielema and we’ve had a long running feud, but make no mistake about this situation.

I wish Bielema nothing but the best going forward when it comes to his fight against COVID-19, especially given the fact he has symptoms.

Josh Whitman: “Unfortunately, we are being reminded every day that the pandemic is not over – a point brought home by this most recent news regarding Coach Bielema.” — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 16, 2021

I never want to see him win another football game, but I also don’t want to see him get sick. Believe it or not, folks, it is okay to hope someone is completely healthy and safe while also cheering against their team.

If someone you don’t like gets sick and you find yourself worried about anything other than their health, you should seek help.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema tested positive for COVID-19 & will not coach vs. Iowa Saturday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 16, 2021

Let’s hope Bielema is back on the field ASAP so that we can return to business as normal and resume our rivalry. Get well soon, Bret!