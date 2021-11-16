Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ And Wonders If ‘This One Is A Girl’

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she posted a message on Instagram about having another baby.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram.

"I wonder if this one is a girl," she added. "She's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure!!

Her post included a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be a child on their tippy toes and serval emojis including a hatching chick, monkey with hands over its mouth, lipstick and nails being painted.

One of the comments on her post came from fiancé Sam Asghari who wrote, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg.”

On Monday, the “Toxic” hitmaker shared several post on social media about being thankful and on “cloud 9” after being freed from her conservatorship she was under for nearly 14 years.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!!” Spears wrote. “I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!”

“I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!” she added. “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣”