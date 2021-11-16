Mayor Charged For Allegedly Posting Revenge Porn On Reddit

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, was charged Monday with 50 counts of violating the state’s revenge porn law.

Andrew Bradshaw allegedly used multiple Reddit accounts to post nude pictures of a woman he previously had a romantic relationship with, according to a Maryland State Prosecutor press release. The pictures allegedly had captions “with racial slurs and sexually explicit language.”

The unnamed victim notified police that Bradshaw had posted the pictures, according to the criminal complaint. Police were able to trace the posts back to Bradshaw using the IP address of a computer at his residence. (RELATED: Revenge Porn And The Tricky, Delicate Balance Between Freedom Of Speech And Freedom Of Privacy)

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” Maryland state prosecutor Charles Howard III said in the news release. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

If Bradshaw is convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each individual charge. (RELATED: Former Democratic Mayor Charged With 11 Felonies In Sexual Assault Case)

“The City is aware of the matter involving the mayor. The city is currently gathering information and will cooperate fully with the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Prosecutor,” the city’s website reads.