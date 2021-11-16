Danny Baldwin Says His Brother Alec’s Strong ‘Political Views’ Make Him Target In Movie Set Shooting Investigation

Daniel Baldwin claimed Tuesday that, due to his brother Alec Baldwin’s strong political views, the “Rust” set shooting is being exaggerated by the public and that Alec is a target in the ongoing investigation.

During an appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show,” Daniel defended Alec and said he believes his brother is being “attacked” for the shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the injury of director Joel Souza, 48. (RELATED: ‘Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set Saw Two Previous Accidental Discharges Before One That Killed Woman)

“This is what he faces because he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on some things. And those people who don’t like him will take advantage of him,” Daniel said. “There’s so much going on in the world, and six months ago, we’re talking about whether Hilaria speaks Spanish or not. Let ‘em run with it, because six months from now everyone’s going to realize those people are going to jail, they’re going to be sued, and it won’t be him.”

Daniel went on to say that Alec “loved this woman [Hutchins]. He loves what he does. He feels terrible that this horrendous accident has occurred but he bears no responsibility for it at all.”

“This is why they set it up with these pros that handle this stuff so this could never happen,” he said.

In previous years, Alec hasn’t shied away from sharing his political beliefs with the public, especially when it comes to former President Donald Trump. Baldwin said he believes Trump is a “psychopathic, racist, ignorant fascist” and has also been candid on his feelings towards Republicans.

Baldwin, accompanied by his wife Hilaria, spoke to the press almost a week after the on set shooting, and emphasized that Hutchins was his “friend.” (RELATED: ‘No One Has Been Ruled Out’: DA Says ‘Criminal Charges On The Table’ In Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting)

“The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner … We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened,” he said. “I’m not an expert in, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way I can.”

Hilaria also shared with the press that she is concerned that Baldwin may have PTSD from the incident.

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she stated. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”