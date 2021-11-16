Danny Kanell Believes ESPN Might Have Fired Him For Trolling The SEC And Having A ‘Make Radio Great Again’ Hat

Former ESPN star Danny Kanell believes there’s two likely explanations for why ESPN fired him.

The former Florida State quarterback spent several years with the network before being cut loose in 2017. It sounds like the college football pundit has a pretty good idea why he was let go, and it comes down to trolling the SEC and a hat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kanell said the following on the “Ryen Russillo Podcast,” according to Outkick:

Possibly because the person who I upset the most was asking me to be suspended for a tweet because I was trolling the SEC. It did tick off somebody and even though I apologized, I don’t know if that person ever got over it. That person since that time rose up the ranks where they were really powerful and had some influence whether or not I was there.

He also added that having a red “Make Radio Great Again” hat probably didn’t help his cause and could have contributed to “the final nail in the coffin” of his career at ESPN.

Obviously, only Kanell and his former bosses at ESPN know the truth about why he was let go, but it honestly wouldn’t surprise me if a “Make Radio Great Again” hat and his SEC trolling resulted in the plug getting pulled.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane for a second. Back in 2017, ESPN was out of control when it came to politics.

While it might sound crazy that a hat resembling a MAGA hat could get you canned, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

Man those SEC West Defenses huh?? What a gauntlet pic.twitter.com/RMGOR9dHTR — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 9, 2021

As for his SEC trolling, Kanell loves trolling the SEC and that’s why so many people find his Twitter so damn entertaining. I don’t always agree with his SEC trolling, but I pretty much always find it funny.

He doesn’t back down and that’s an attitude we need more of in America.

it’s in their blood from birth! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 9, 2021

The good news for Kanell is that he’s done just fine since 2017 and he’s a great follow on Twitter if you’re looking for someone who loves college football. As for ESPN, I’m not sure the network will ever return to what it was before it embraced woke politics.