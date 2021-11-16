Eli Manning Awkwardly Asks Draymond Green About Deceased Former NBA Player Fab Melo

Eli Manning had an all-time awkward moment Monday night during the Manning Megacast.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appeared on the ESPN2 broadcast for “Monday Night Football,” and the two-time Super Bowl champion started asking about players drafted ahead of him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for Eli, he asked about Fab Melo and asked if he was still in the league. Draymond quickly stated, “No…God rest his soul.” Fab Melo died in 2017 from a heart attack.

You can watch the incredibly uncomfortable moment unfold below.

Eli Manning was real close to dropping an awkward Fab Melo joke pic.twitter.com/kZX9WDWasm — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 16, 2021

Obviously, Eli Manning has absolutely no idea who Fab Melo is, who he played for or the fact that he’s dead.

Fab wasn’t exactly a household name back when he was still playing basketball. He only stuck around in the NBA for a couple seasons before leaving

So, I definitely don’t blame Eli for not knowing much about him.

Draymond can name all 34 players that were drafted in front of him 😳 pic.twitter.com/wIdWX2fRUE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 16, 2021

Having said that, Eli’s ignorance about his death doesn’t do much at all to make the situation any less awkward.

That was so painful to watch that I physically cringed when he asked if Fab was still playing.

Out of all 34 players Eli had to ask about Fab Melo… — MANIAC (@ZachSheldon) November 16, 2021

What an incredibly awkward and unfortunate moment for Eli, but Draymond luckily handled it with class.