‘I Give Up’: Laura Ingraham Segment Derails As Guest Appears To Leave Her Absolutely Dumbfounded

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham appeared to be left dumbfounded Monday night after seemed to believe author Raymond Arroyo was referring directly to her when he tried explaining an episode from the Netflix series “You.”

Arroyo said millions tuned into the premiere of the new season of Kevin Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” because “it’s an antidote to all of the woke story lines in so many shows today.”

He then used an example of another hit TV show, Netflix’s “You,” leading to the confusion.

“I watched an episode of ‘You’ where measles came up,” he continued, before Ingraham questioned when she ever talked about measles.

“It was on ‘You,'” Arroyo said, referring to the popular Netflix series, seemingly unbeknownst to Ingraham.

“What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?” Ingraham, who appears to be absolutely dumbfounded, said.

“It was on ‘You!'” Arroyo shoots back.

“I have never had measles. What are you talking about? This is stupid.”

“It was an episode of a show, Laura” Arroyo said.

And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: pic.twitter.com/Kf3jHXUliQ — Jay Lawrence (@jaylawrence91) November 16, 2021

“What’s it called?” Ingraham asked.

“‘You’, ‘You’, it’s a show called ‘You'” Arroyo tried to explain.

“I’ve never done a show on measles, I just completely give up. I give up,” Ingraham, who was obviously frustrated, said.

But Arroyo wasn’t ready to let Ingraham miss the opportunity to understand. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Talks To Journalist About Australia’s Vaccine Mandate After Massive Protests Between Police, People Turn Violent)

“It’s a show called ‘You’ on Netflix!” he retorted.

Ingraham, however, still appeared to misunderstand.

“There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

Arroyo finally threw his hands in the air and said he was moving on to the next topic as Ingraham was left baffled by the exchange.

Some on Twitter have claimed the duo were actually just doing “a bit” and “regularly do gags like this.”

‘You’ is a popular thriller series focusing on a bookstore manager who meets an aspiring writer and becomes completely obsessed with her, doing anything and everything to get close to her.