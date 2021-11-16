Georgia Remains Number One In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Alabama Is Second

Georgia is still the number one team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The newest rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and the Bulldogs are still holding on tight to the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State rounded out the top four spots. Cincinnati and Michigan remain the first two teams on the outside looking in at five and six, respectively.

As I’ve said for a long time by this point, Georgia absolutely has earned the right to be the top team in America.

The Bulldogs have massacred their opponents and they don’t have obvious weaknesses.

With Alabama at two, Oregon at three and Ohio State and four, I can’t argue with any of those teams being in those positions.

At this point, you could really make a case for any of them to be in any spot two through four. If you’re being unbiased, you can disagree with the specific order, but the top four are accurate.

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

As for my Wisconsin Badgers, we’re sitting pretty now at 15. We’re all the way up to 15 after starting the season 1-3!

Don’t give up on your dreams, kids! Anything is possible and you can always bounce back.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the top four spots.