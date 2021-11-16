Geraldo Rivera: Rittenhouse ‘Watched Too Many Rambo Movies’

Fox News panelist Geraldo Rivera said that he thought Kyle Rittenhouse had “watched too many Rambo movies” Tuesday on Fox News.

“I personally feel that he has been lionized way over the top,” Rivera told his co-hosts on the Fox News show “The Five.” “He has been portrayed by half this country as a heroic youngster fighting for his community. I don’t believe that at all. I think he watched too many Rambo movies.” (RELATED: McCloskeys Make Appearance In Kenosha Ahead Of Rittenhouse Verdict)

WATCH:

Rivera also believed that Rittenhouse would be found not guilty.

“Well, I think the verdict should, if the jurors stick to the law, result in an acquittal,” he said. “I think once they drop the less serious charges that made the possibility of a clean sweep more likely. Why? Because self-defense is so powerful, in Wisconsin particularly.”

Rivera also asserted that people should not “root” for any particular ruling in the case.

“My point is he will be acquitted,” Rivera said. “He should be acquitted. What is very distressing, and I made a point of telling my dear colleague here, we have to be careful not to root for an outcome in a criminal case. Let these jurors decide based on the facts and circumstances as they were presented, the legal evidence that was presented.”

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, on Aug. 25, 2020. He was subsequently charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, among other charges. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the trial, the judge dismissed additional charges of “possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor” and violating a curfew that were leveled at Rittenhouse. The jury’s deliberations started Monday.