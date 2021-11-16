Janitor Discovers Teen’s Body Near High School Dumpster

A teenager’s body was found near a high school dumpster after police said the teen was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy, who ran away from home Sunday, was found Monday morning near the football field of Independence High School in Glendale, Arizona, AZCentral reported. Local officials said a sanitation worker discovered what he thought was a Halloween design near a dumpster but dialed 911 after seeing blood, according to FOX10.

Authorities believe the teenager did not fall victim to foul play but continued to investigate whether his cause of death, which appeared to be on top of the school’s press box near the football field, was accidental or intentional, according to AZCentral.

“Through the investigation what we’ve kind of learned so far, the 17 year-old male was listed as a runaway last night and his parents were not sure where he was at,” Sgt. Randy Stewart said, according to FOX10. “There are some indicators that he was up on top of the press box and the injuries are consistent with a fall from that area. We don’t know at this time if it was accidental or on purpose.” (RELATED: REPORT: Couple Found Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide At Texas Home Were Both School Administrators)



⁦@GlendaleAZPD⁩ investigating body found near dumpster on campus of Independence High School 75th Ave & Maryland Authorities giving information to media now #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ouvnIIEEo5 — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) November 15, 2021

Rob Ambrose, the principal of Independence High School, said in a letter Monday that “no students or staff were in any danger” and the situation “did not involve anyone from Independence High School,” AZCentral reported.

“There was no note or anything,” Sgt. Stewart said. “It looks like he was upset about something having to do with a cellphone and ended up leaving the home.”

The 17-year-old has not been identified and was not a student of Independence High School, AZFamily reported.