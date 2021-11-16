HBO Max Is Releasing A ‘Harry Potter Special’ With Multiple Original Cast Members

HBO Max is giving “Harry Potter” fans a huge treat to start 2022.

The streaming arm of HBO announced Tuesday afternoon that it will release "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" January 1, 2022, and it looks like it's going to be awesome.

“For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started,” HBO Max captioned the announcement tweet. Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all be making appearances.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

The special “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” according to a release from the network.

Other ‘HP’ alumni joining the tribute: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James & Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, & Ian Hart. https://t.co/dLBCcvUVGP pic.twitter.com/xVghcAnXrE — Variety (@Variety) November 16, 2021

I think I speak for everyone when I say this special sounds like it’s going to be awesome. I am a gigantic “Harry Potter” nerd, and the book series was the first saga that I ever truly fell in love with.

When we would travel as kids, I would bring a bag packed full of “Potter” novels to read while in the car.

Once the first movie dropped, I was hooked and never looked back.

Now, fans are going back to Hogwarts to celebrate one of the greatest stories ever put on paper or film. If you’re not pumped about that, then you’re no friend of mine.

“Harry Potter” is an all-time great experience and I simply won’t tolerate any slander against it.

Make sure to check it out January 1, 2022. I have no doubt it’s going to be a great time!