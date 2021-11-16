Jake Paul Says He Might Fight Conor McGregor In The Next Two Years, Expects To Win

Jake Paul thinks a fight against Conor McGregor might be coming within the next two years.

The younger Paul brother and the UFC legend have traded shots ever since Jake decided to get into boxing, but no fight has been put on the books as of right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like Jake Paul wants it to happen. In a Monday interview with Bleacher Report, Paul said the bout could happen in the next 24 months, and if it does, he fully expects to beat McGregor. You can watch his full comments below.

.@jakepaul says his fight with McGregor could happen in the next 24 months: “I will beat him.” pic.twitter.com/TeOxehvUuk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2021

Honestly, I have no idea what would happen if a fight between McGregor and Paul happened at some point in 2023 or 2024.

If they got into a UFC fight, McGregor could murder Jake Paul if he wanted to.

However, he hasn’t won many matches over the past several years, he’s not a natural boxer and Jake Paul is clearly dedicating time to his craft.

Do I think Jake is a legit boxer? No. Do I think he could improve substantially over the next two years? Absolutely.

What I do know for sure is that the fight would sell an insane number of PPVs. For that reason alone, I think there’s a great chance it happens.

The fight game is all about money, and McGregor and Paul both print tons of it.

Per Jake Paul’s Instagram, last night’s fight generated $65 million with 1.3 million PPV buys. We live in a society. pic.twitter.com/oA931jmrPU — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 18, 2021

Let us know in the comments who you think would win!