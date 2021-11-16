Jimbo Fisher On LSU Rumors: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wants fans to know he’s not leaving.

There have been nonstop rumors about Fisher potentially being LSU's top target, but he wants fans to know he's not planning on leaving.

“I ain’t going nowhere, I don’t wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here,” Fisher told the media in a video tweeted by the football team Monday.

He further added that he’d have to be the “dumbest human being on God’s Earth” to recruit an elite class to College Station and then leave to coach against them. You can watch his full comments below.

There was a time when I definitely thought Jimbo Fisher was likely to be the next coach at LSU. It seemed like the Tigers were going to throw a bank vault at him in order to get him to Baton Rouge.

However, I’m not sure that’s the case at this point. He seems to be very content coaching in College Station.

Plus, while LSU might be a better brand overall, the Aggies are in a much better position right now to win. That’s obvious to anyone who is paying attention.

Add in another great recruiting class and it’s easy to recognize why Jimbo has so much optimism about the situation.

It sounds like LSU will have to look elsewhere for their new head coach because Jimbo appears tied to the Aggies for the foreseeable future.