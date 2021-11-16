Biden’s Pick For FTC Commissioner Called ICE ‘Out-Of-Control Domestic Surveillance’

Alvaro Bedoya, President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill the empty seat on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has a history of opposing immigration authorities’ use of data to enforce the law.

Alvaro Bedoya, a Georgetown Law professor and privacy advocate who is scheduled to have his committee nomination hearing Wednesday, is a staunch proponent of limiting the ability of immigration agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to collect and use data to facilitate deportations of illegal immigrants. Bedoya has criticized private companies that provide immigration agencies with citizens’ data.

If you’re wondering whether strong utilities privacy laws and laws to rein in data brokers could have helped here, the answer to that question is YES. It is time to call ICE what it is: An out-of-control domestic surveillance agency that peers into all our lives. — Alvaro Bedoya (@alvarombedoya) February 26, 2021

While federal data privacy legislation has thus far failed to gain traction in Congress, Democrats have looked to the FTC to begin a privacy rulemaking process under existing legislation. Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal led top Senate Democrats in writing a letter to Lina Khan, the FTC chair, urging use of the agency strengthen data privacy protections. The Build Back Back Better Act allocates $500 million for a new “privacy bureau” within the FTC tasked with implementing and enforcing data protections.

In a column for Slate written in September 2020, Bedoya targeted data analytics company Palantir and its relationship with ICE as a reason for new legal protections on data privacy. (RELATED: Biden’s Pick For Banking Regulator Once Praised Former Soviet Union For Having ‘No Gender Pay Gap’)

Palantir’s “leadership has decided that the cost of its work for ICE is de minimis, that in the eyes of its clients and the investing public it simply does not matter,” Bedoya wrote. “As a Latino and an immigrant, I worry that on this point they will be right.”

Maryland police have no business working with ICE. Maryland police have no business working with ICE. Maryland police have no business working with ICE. Maryland police have no business working with ICE. Maryland police have no business working with ICE. https://t.co/MakMtx70Dp — Alvaro Bedoya (@alvarombedoya) April 10, 2021

Bedoya pointed to the fact that Palantir’s technology assists ICE agents in accessing different databases, building profiles, visualizing data and connecting data sources as an example of a practice harming illegal immigrants.

“Much of my work focuses on how surveillance affects immigrants and people of color,” Bedoya wrote. “Yet, even for me, it is hard to see the technology behind ICE’s brutality.”

Bedoya previously advocated for enlarging and empowering the FTC as a tool to combat data collection and consumer surveillance, pointing to the harms caused by “companies that track us to identify our weaknesses.” (RELATED: Senate Confirms Warren Ally Rohit Chopra To Head Consumer Finance Bureau)

“Surveillance isn’t a question of cookies on browsers. It’s a question of life or death,” Bedoya said in a call-to-action video with OpenMic. “It’s a question of, can you explore your sexuality in peace and without other people looking over your shoulder? It’s a question of whether you can stay in this country if you’re undocumented.”

Bedoya has also opposed the collaboration of state agencies and local law enforcement agencies with ICE, calling on such authorities to refuse to share data with the agency.

If confirmed, Bedoya would hand the Democrats a 3-2 majority in the FTC. Bedoya declined to comment when reached by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

