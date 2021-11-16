Joe Rogan Rips Colin Kaepernick For Comparing NFL Players To Slaves

Joe Rogan wasn’t impressed by Colin Kaepernick comparing playing in the NFL to being a slave.

The disgraced former 49ers quarterback went mega-viral after he compared being an NFL player to being a slave in his new Netflix special. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Colin Kaepernick, in his new Netflix special, compares NFL training camps to slavery. pic.twitter.com/bu5C2alild — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 30, 2021

While it was an incredibly stupid comparison, nobody is really surprised at this point by Kaepernick’s antics. Despite nobody being surprised, Rogan definitely wasn’t impressed.

Colin Kaepernick is a racist who hates the country that made him filthy rich. He’s not a hero. He’s a man with a broken brain and serious race issues. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/psfsMv14dL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 3, 2021

“What the f**k are you talking about,” Rogan asked during a recent podcast with Theo Von when breaking down Kaep’s ludicrous claim. You can watch his full comments below.

It’s always great to see Joe Rogan stand up to stupid and draw a line in the sand when it comes to common sense.

Believe it or not, we don’t have to act like Kaepernick is a smart guy or that what he says is correct. He’s not smart and comparing NFL stars to slaves is an all-time stupid take.

Colin Kaepernick comparing multi-millionaire NFL stars to slaves is further proof he’s among the dumbest people to ever live. Life simply can’t be easy when you’re as stupid as he is. pic.twitter.com/eKRPqojyXz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 1, 2021

If you truly believe getting paid millions of dollars to play in the NFL is comparable to being a slave, then you’re simply too dumb to argue with.

It’s that simple. If you think being a millionaire who gets paid to travel to the country to play a sport is like slavery, you should open a history book for the first time in your life.

Props to Rogan for standing up to Kaepernick’s insanity. You love to see it!