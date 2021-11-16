Kate Hudson Shines In Skin-Tight Metallic Gold Gown On Red Carpet

Kate Hudson truly shined when she stepped out in a stunning gold gown on the red carpet in Los Angeles Monday.

The 42-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing in the long-sleeve, shimmering, skin-tight metallic sequins floor-length number during her appearance at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards show in California.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry, heels and a camel-colored coat with a matching metallic gold sequins lining.

It didn’t matter which way the gown was viewed it was truly something.

To say the superstar actress looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The "Almost Famous" star often wows at various events.