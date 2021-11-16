Lady Gaga Stuns In Nearly See Though Dress Top At Premiere. Would You Do A Double Take?

Lady Gaga hands down won the day Tuesday when she stepped out braless in a nearly see through dress top at a premiere.

The 35-year-old singer/actress looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitted black velvet floor-length gown with a black sheer ribbon halter top and plunging neckline during her appearance on the red carpet at the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back, jewelry and high heels.

To say the dress stole the show would be a real understatement.

The superstar performer often wows on at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.