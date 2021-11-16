Meena Harris Pushes For Home-Schooling CRT Amid Protests, Says Parents Need To Be ‘Unlearning’ Bias

Meena Harris, a niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, said parents should teach their children about anti-racism at home and “unlearn their own biases,” in a piece published Monday by The Washington Post.

In the piece, Harris argued that parents of color experienced a racial crisis alongside the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Harris also claimed “segregation” within the education system and Republican efforts to prevent Critical Race Theory (CRT) curricula were roadblocks to educating children about the history of racism in America.

Harris suggested that all parents step in and educate their children about “anti-racism” and racial injustice. She also suggested children read books such as Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson’s “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” which she claims is “historically accurate” and “anti-racist,” despite its accuracy being called into question by historians and commentators for being one-sided and insubstantial.

“[Parents] need to tell stories that say what politicians are afraid to, and what so many teachers now can’t: that this country was stolen from Indigenous people, founded by white supremacists, and built on the backs of enslaved people — and that racism shapes our society to this day,” Harris wrote.

Having children read anti-racist books is critical, according to Harris. In doing so, children learn to “think critically” and “question the status quo” from an early age, she wrote.

In addition, Harris wrote that parents will also benefit from reading anti-racist books, as it will help them “unlearn [their] own biases” while “preventing kids from developing their own.”

This is not the first time Harris has championed CRT. Harris previously spoke up about CRT in schools this past June when responding to a tweet about a NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, according to Fox News.

Thank you for making such a compelling case for teaching CRT and black history in schools!! https://t.co/Brq2PhACDj — Meena Harris (@meena) June 28, 2021

Harris also discussed race when commenting on a Colorado shooting in March, assuming that the shooter was a white man and claiming that “violent white men” are the “greatest terrorist threat to the U.S.,” Newsweek reported. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Niece Deletes Tweet That Assumed Boulder Mass Shooter Was A White Guy)