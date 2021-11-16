Ohio State Is Favored By 19.5 Against Michigan State

Ohio State is a gigantic favorite against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes and Spartans will take the field Saturday at noon EST in Columbus, and oddsmakers don't think it will be close at all.

As of late Tuesday afternoon on FanDuel, the spread is at -19.5 in favor of the Buckeyes. Yes, you read that correctly. OSU is favored by 19.5 points in a matchup between two top 10 squads.

In case you were wondering whether or not the Buckeyes are on a roll right now, the fact they’re favored by 19.5 points should tell you everything you need to know.

In the eyes of Vegas, the Buckeyes are 100% all the way back and even against a good team like the Spartans, they should have no issue destroying them.

As a Wisconsin man, I’d be lying if I said OSU wasn’t the best team in the conference right now. The Badgers are playing hot, but we have three losses.

The Buckeyes only have one loss and it was to one of the best teams in America in Oregon. So, to say OSU isn’t elite would require a lot of mental gymnastics.

Will the Buckeyes cover? We’ll find out Saturday, but there’s no doubt at all they’re one hell of a great team.