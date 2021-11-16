REPORT: Duke Basketball Players Michael Savarino And Paolo Banchero Face Criminal Charges

Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to The News & Observer, the two basketball players for the Blue Devils were stopped by police on DWI-related charges early Sunday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Exclusive: 2 Duke hoops players face charges following early AM DWI arrest https://t.co/iKacmelUDx — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) November 16, 2021

Savarino, who is Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was charged with a DWI and Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Coach K told the publication, “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Duke’s Paolo Banchero has been charged with aiding and abetting DWI, per The News and Observer. Teammate Michael Savarino, Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested and charged with DWI. pic.twitter.com/0rhHovOYqR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2021

As always, both young men have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we shoulda ll be thankful for it.

Having said that, if both young men are guilty of what they’ve been accused of doing, then there’s no excuse for their actions.

K’s grandson, Michael Savarino, drank and drove, and Banchero (also charged) was a passenger. Savarino’s mother (K’s daughter) is also an asst athletics director at Duke. Duke plays Gardner Webb tonight. The question is when today suspensions are announced and for how long. https://t.co/xAg9H4HWPn — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2021

In Savarino’s case, there’s never a justified reason to drive while intoxicated and there’s never a reason to let a person under the influence drive your vehicle, which is what Banchero has been accused of doing.

Adding to @stevewisemanNC report from this morning, re: Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero, after speaking to the NC Highway Patrol: Savarino was cited for DWI and underage DWI (two separate charges in NC) after submitting to a breathalyzer test and blowing .08 BAC. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 16, 2021

I wouldn’t expect to see either of these young back on the court in the near future.