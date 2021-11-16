Editorial

REPORT: Duke Basketball Players Michael Savarino And Paolo Banchero Face Criminal Charges

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Kentucky Wildcats during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to The News & Observer, the two basketball players for the Blue Devils were stopped by police on DWI-related charges early Sunday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Savarino, who is Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was charged with a DWI and Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Coach K told the publication, “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

As always, both young men have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we shoulda ll be thankful for it.

Having said that, if both young men are guilty of what they’ve been accused of doing, then there’s no excuse for their actions.

In Savarino’s case, there’s never a justified reason to drive while intoxicated and there’s never a reason to let a person under the influence drive your vehicle, which is what Banchero has been accused of doing.

I wouldn’t expect to see either of these young back on the court in the near future.