‘Star Wars’ Fans Get An Update About Lucasfilm’s And ‘Wonder Woman’ Director’s Project

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins’ Lucasfilm project reportedly got shelved indefinitely due to “creative differences” between the “Star Wars” franchise filmmakers and Jenkins.

The director of the hit female superhero films and executives with Lucasfilm reportedly couldn’t agree on the script for the upcoming project titled, “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” former Hollywood Reporter editor and insider Matt Belloni reported in a piece posted Monday. The comments were noted by IGN.com. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

The movie, which was originally slated on Lucasfilm’s production schedule for 2023, has been delayed indefinitely, the report noted. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars film has been shelved, according to a new report, as well as Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film. https://t.co/uSnpAUzd22 pic.twitter.com/nK63gcxb5N — IGN (@IGN) November 16, 2021

This would have been the first film in the “Star Wars” franchise to be directed by a woman. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This reportedly wasn’t the first time that filmmakers could hardly wait to make a “Star Wars” movie—until they signed on and experienced issues with “micromanagement” and what Belloni described as a “plot-point-by-committee” process, the outlet noted.

The piece pointed to a similar situation that reportedly occurred when director Rian Johnson’s, “The Last Jedi” writer and director of the 2017 movie, own planned trilogy got shelved.

“Game Of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss had also reportedly signed on to create a new “Star Wars” trilogy, only to end up walking away from the project.